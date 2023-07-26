Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves architect for Behavioral Health Crisis Center

JONESBORO — In its Tuesday, July 18 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved a contract of nearly $500,000 for an architect to help with renovation plans for the Behavioral Health Crisis Center.
The project is being paid for from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money. The $493,500 architectural, engineering, and design contract is with Jericho Design Group.
The center will be used to to treat urgent or emergency psychiatric needs. Care would include stabilization services in a safe, structured manner with continuous 24-hour observation and supervision.
For more information on Clayton County SPLOST projects, visit https://www.claytonsplost.com/.
In other action during Tuesday’s meeting commissioners:
— Voted 4-1 to exempt certain county vehicles from the requirement to affix a county decal on the front doors of the vehicles. Commissioners Jeff Turner, Alieka Anderson, Gail Hambrick, and DeMont Davis voted for while Felicia voted against.
— Approved the return of $476,154 in COVID Emergency Solution Grant money received from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
— Approved a contract with Keefe Commissary Network for commissary services for the Clayton County Prison.
— Approved a $123,270.44 contract with Mid America Specialty Services of Ozark, Mo. for second floor windows restoration. It will be paid for from SPLOST money.
— Approved to buy and install office furniture for Clerk of Superior Court and the District Attorney’s Office. The price tag is $145,147.35 and will be paid for with SPLOST money.
— Approved a contract with Yancey Brothers, of Austell, to provide mechanics for the Transportation and Development Department. The cost is $135 per hour.
— Approved an annual $300,000 contract with Ten-8 and Safety, of Bradenton, Fla., for preventive maintenance and vehicle repair for the Fire and EMS Department.
— Approved an agreement for $75,000 with Dr. Joseph A. Hill, of Stone Mountain, to provide psychological services for the Clayton County Police Department.
— Approved to extend its contract to Sept. 15, 2023 with AT&T for voice and telecommunication services while the county re-procures the services.
— Approved bonuses for several District Attorney’s Office employees under the Child Support Retention Initiative. The bonuses are being paid from a Georgia Department of Human Services grant.
— Approved for several agencies to apply for various grants.
— Approved an agreement for Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services to enter an agreement with Atlanta Fire-Rescue Training Academy.
— Approved to amend its Civil Service rules and regulations dealing with police department promotional procedures.
— Approved renewal of a lease with American Tower Sub for a cell tower site on Maddox Road.
— Approved various appointments to the Library Board and License Review Board.
Recommended for you
Home insurance is a billion-dollar industry with no monopoly, according to data from Insurify, ranking the top 25 homeowner insurers by market share. Click for more.Healthy competition: Ranking the 25 largest home insurers in the US
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.