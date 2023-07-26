Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves architect for Behavioral Health Crisis Center

The site of the future Behavioral Health Crisis Center.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

JONESBORO — In its Tuesday, July 18 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved a contract of nearly $500,000 for an architect to help with renovation plans for the Behavioral Health Crisis Center.

The project is being paid for from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money. The $493,500 architectural, engineering, and design contract is with Jericho Design Group.

