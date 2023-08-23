Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves boutique hotel and event center in Ellenwood

JONESBORO — At its Tuesday, Aug. 15 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved conditional land use permits for a boutique hotel and event center in Ellenwood.
The hotel and event center will be at 3140 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, and would provide 100 to 150 jobs, according to developer Creative Community Concepts LLC.
The matter came before the County Commission during a July 18 meeting, but it was tabled at that time.
In other action during the Aug. 15 meeting, the County Commission approved the following:
♦ Job reclassifications for the Solicitor General’s Office and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
♦ A conditional land use permit for a convenience store (without a fueling station) at 1004 Mt. Zion Road, Morrow.
♦ A $118,484.34 contract with Kronos for software support services and equipment support services.
♦ A premium discount program offered to employees enrolled in the medical plan who complete an annual primary care office screening with preventive screening. Those who participate will receive a $50 premium discount per month.
♦ An ordinance amendment to stop unlawful businesses from operating without licenses or from operating unlawfully after hours.
♦ An agreement with MARTA for the expansion of the current transfer station and increased security infrastructure.
♦ An amended agreement with Georgia Power to improve lighting at Flat Shoals Park.
♦ A reallocation of Community Development Block Grant money originally to be used for the Starr Park improvement project. The money will now be used for the city of Forest Park’s improvement of a facility at 833 Forest Pkwy. to be used as a food hall, commissary kitchen, and staff workplace.
♦ An agreement with the Clayton County Library to enter into an agreement with Clayton County Health District to provide Georgia Asthma Control Program services to Clayton County youth.
