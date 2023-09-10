Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves contracts to distribute rental assistance money

JONESBORO — In its Sept. 5 regular meeting, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved an amended agreement with MNA Law to distribute nearly $3 million in rental assistance money.
The $2,921,981 was awarded to Clayton County by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act for the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program.
Clayton County Deputy Chief Operating Officer Landry Merkison told commissioners that about $1.6 million has been disbursed and the remaining money won’t last much longer.
The deadline for distributing the money is December of 2024, Merkison said.
MNA Law previously disbursed $6.2 million in rental assistance for the county, Merkison said.
“They were very good in helping citizens,” Commissioner Gail Hambrick said. “I’m very glad we dealing with them again — very professional.”
The County Commission also approved an an agreement with Project Real Life Youth Occupational Training Corps to distribute $1,684,655 in ARPA money for the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
In other action during the Sept. 5, the County Commission also approved the following:
— Several fiscal year 2023 budget amendments with the largest amendment being nearly $15 million to cover additional salaries, repairs, bank charges, fees, performance bond, utilities, other contract services, and claims expenses.
— To terminate a contract with Rosalin Isom, Esq., due to ARPA grant money no longer being available for the position as there is no longer a backlog of cases in Juvenile Court.
— To buy four 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work trucks for a total of $313,220 through the Fire Department’s Fire District Fund.
— Data and internet services contracts with Comcast and AT&T.
— A contract with Operations 21 for a Deferred Prosecution Program Gun Safety Course.
— Annual contracts with M. Mitchell Group, Levonne Industries, and CGS Waterproofing for shingle roof work.
— A $453,000 contract with International Waste Services for drainage and site renovations for the Flint River Community Center.
— A $2.28 million contract with The Corbett Group for the construction of the Rex Road sidewalk from Georgia Highway 42 to the I-675 bridge.
— An extension of a contract with The Collaborative Firm for consulting services for Clayton County. The total amount of the contract extension is $132,000.
— An annual contract for industrial, medical, and special gas with Airgas.
— A resolution to support Hambrick to present North Clayton Day 2023 — in partnership with the North Clayton High School Alumni Association. The event is scheduled Sept. 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Flat Shoals Park.
— A county-wide communications policy for employees and officials.
— A resolution through Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services to enter into a Business Associate Agreement with RightSite Health Physicians.
— The submission of the annual Clayton County HUD Analysis of Impediments to the Fair House Choice Study Programs Division.
— A resolution for Clayton County Senior Services to apply for grant money from the Thanks Mom & Dad Fund Senior Center Innovation and Modernization program.
— A resolution amending the number of miles of McDonough Road to be removed from its temporary designation as Georgia Highway 920 in the State of Georgia Highway System.
— An agreement with the Alzheimer’s Service Center to provide assistance to Clayton County residents.
— A resolution to appeal the correctness of the equalized adjusted property tax digest to the state auditor.
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Georgia Bulldogs' win over Ball State in Athens on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photos: Dave Quick) Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Ball State Football
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.