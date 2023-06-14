Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves DUI and Drug Accountability Court grant

JONESBORO — At its regular meeting Tuesday, June 6, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted to accept grant money for the Clayton County Driving Under the Influence and Drug Accountability Court Program.
The grant funds from the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council are up to $44,484 with a $5,386 local cash match.
The County Commission also took the following action with other grant programs:
— Commissioners approved to apply for grant money from the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to provide evening and weekend security services for participants in the Clayton County Accountability Courts programs.
The grant is up to $29,177 with a local cash match of $3,979.
The money will go to providing security at 675 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, for evening and weekend substance use disorder counseling for participants in the Clayton County DUI Court and Adult Felony Drug Court.
— The Commission approved to apply for grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance of up to $1 million on behalf of the Clayton County Adult Felony Drug Court for supporting program needs. The local match is up to $333,333.
— Commissioners approved to apply for grant money from the Georgia Council of Accountability Court Judges Funding Committee and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council on behalf of the Clayton County Behavioral Health Accountability Court Program for supporting program needs.
The grant money is up to $134,063 with a local match of up to $18,281.
— Commissioners approved to apply for grant funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission for the Valley Hill Road Bridge project.
