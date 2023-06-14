Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves DUI and Drug Accountability Court grant

JONESBORO — At its regular meeting Tuesday, June 6, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted to accept grant money for the Clayton County Driving Under the Influence and Drug Accountability Court Program.

The grant funds from the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council are up to $44,484 with a $5,386 local cash match.

