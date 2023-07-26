Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves grass cutting, landscaping contract

JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Monday, July 18, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved a $412,847 contract for beautification of landscaping and right of way services.

The contract is with two companies — Russell Landscape in Sugar Hill and Mariani Enterprises, doing business at Ed Castro Landscape in Lake Bluff, Ill.

