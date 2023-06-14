Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves purchases of public safety vehicles

JONESORO — In its regular meeting Tuesday, June 6, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 60 public safety vehicles at a cost of more than $2.6 million.

The County Commission approved a contract with Woody Folsom Auto Group, of Vidalia, to buy 53 Dodge Chargers at $39,800 each at a total cost of more than $2.1 million.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.