Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves purchases of public safety vehicles

JONESORO — In its regular meeting Tuesday, June 6, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 60 public safety vehicles at a cost of more than $2.6 million.
The County Commission approved a contract with Woody Folsom Auto Group, of Vidalia, to buy 53 Dodge Chargers at $39,800 each at a total cost of more than $2.1 million.
Commissioners also approved a contract with National Auto Fleet Group — through its authorized dealer, Alan Jay Automotive Management, of Sebring, Fla. — to buy Chevrolet Suburbans for $70,487 each at a total cost of almost $500,000.
All were deemed emergency purchases, according to the County Commission.
In other matters related to public safety during the meeting:
♦ The board approved an annual public safety uniforms and accessories contract with T&T Uniforms South of Jonesboro and Tactical Gear of Forest Park.
♦ The bBoard approved a request to trade in fire apparatus.
