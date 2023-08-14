Clayton County Board of Commissioners asked to help with evictions backlog

JONESBORO — Attorney Kevin Ross and R. James Properties President Kelly James recently made a presentation before the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to discuss what they described as an evictions backlog crisis.
The pair spoke to the County Commission during its Aug. 8 work session with Ross outlining four major problems that have come about because of the backlog of evictions cases in the court system.
— The backlog is creating a quality of life problem on rental properties. People who are lease violators often don’t follow rules, commit crimes, and are a nuisance to other tenants, which reduces quality of life for other tenants.
— The backlog creates what Ross said are “major operational issues.” If tenants aren’t paying rent, that means there’s less money for repairs, maintenance, and security.
— The backlog is compounding overall financial and and debt coverage issues. If not money isn’t coming in, owners can have problems making their mortgages and obligations to lenders. That can cause quality of the property to descend and degrade, Ross said.
— The backlog can also impact affordable housing, Ross said.
People who need affordable housing need vacancies they can move into. People who aren’t paying their rent take the available supply of housing off the market.
It also affects “second chance’ tenants who may have debt issues, bankruptcies or issues that owners may give a second chance.
“It’s a county-wide problem,” Ross said of the backlog of evictions.
R. James Properties has 5,400 units in the Atlanta area and 2,100 units in Clayton County.
“I don’t like evictions; no landlord likes evictions,” James said. “I don’t rent to anybody to evict them.”
James said his company has had a solid reputation for cleaning up distressed properties, some of which are in Clayton County.
“We know who the troublemakers are but we can’t get them off the property,” James said and added that lease violations don’t carry any weight if there are no evictions.
“The folks who really suffer are the rent-paying, rule-following residents,” James said.
During the discussion, Commissioner Gail Hambrick said she has gotten several complaints about bad tenants.
“They know how to work the system,” Hambrick said of lease violators.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a moratorium on evictions and the moratorium was lifted September of 2021.
The backlog was compounded by staffing issues in the court system and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office — and that problem hasn’t been unique to Clayton County as other jurisdictions are also having to deal with the same problems.
Commission Chair Jeff Turner said the county is using ARPA money to help alleviate the problem.
“It’s a real problem,” Turner said. “Until you get rid of those people, you’re going to have these problems from a law enforcement perspective.”
Turner added that it’s not about “putting out good people but those who need to go, need to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.