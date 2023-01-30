JONESBORO — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the assistant to the chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners.
Katrina Holloway, 52, has been charged with false statements and filing a false report of a crime after GBI officials said she mailed a threatening letter to her boss, BOC Chairman Jeff Turner.
An investigation into the matter began in June 2022 at the request of the Clayton County Police Department, following a report Turner said he filed related to what he “believed was a personal threat against me in June 2022.”
The case, the GBI said, remains under investigation, adding that several allegations have been made by Clayton County officials stating they have evidence that will implicate more people.
“So far, no evidence has been provided to the GBI,” officials said.
It appears some of those allegations are coming from Holloway herself and made public via a Nixle alert issued by interim Sheriff Levon Allen Monday evening.
The alert contains numerous claims including accusations that Turner wrote the threatening letters himself and that he received envelopes of money from an unspecified non-profit organization.
Furthermore, Holloway claims she has information that will prove other illegal activities involving Turner.
In response, Turner said he “vehemently” denies the allegations made by Holloway, noting the GBI conducted a “thorough investigation into the matters and issued warrants as the result of its findings.
“I am a 23 year law enforcement veteran and now chairman of Clayton County and take these matters seriously. I would never intentionally do anything that would disgrace my name or standing in the community I work, live and play in,” said Turner.
Turner said he intends to pursue civil action against Holloway.
“I will not allow anyone to lie on me or scandalize my name,” he said.
Holloway was fired Jan. 24. She turned herself in to the Clayton County Jail Jan. 30.
The GBI is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia or the assigned conflict prosecutor for the case as the District Attorney for the Clayton Judicial Circuit has recused her office in this matter.