JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is going after unauthorized truck parking in commercial lots through an ordinance amendment that allows the county to cite truckers for illegal parking.
Due to increased truck traffic and warehouse activity in the county, it's become common to see big rigs and cabs that aren't making deliveries parked in commercial lots. The problem is particularly noticeable in northern Clayton County near warehouse areas like Gillem Logistics Center.
The recent closure of the Sun Petro on Forest Parkway and Old Dixie Highway means fewer commercial truck parking spaces until the site is renovated and reopens under another brand.
Sometimes, trucks will park together in active retail locations like the Lake City Plaza Kroger shopping center on Jonesboro Road in Lake City, or by themselves, usually between a retail store's loading dock and customer parking lot, in places like the Walgreens across the street from the Lake City Kroger.
Other times, commercial trucks and service vans park in abandoned lots, during both daytime and overnight hours, in areas known for prostitution and drug-dealing like Old Dixie Road near Tara Boulevard.
In years past, truckers asked each other where to find "hiding spots" in the area via social media or complained about being hounded by Forest Park Police and towing companies.
Now there are more commercial truck parking areas, like Atlanta Truck Parking on Lees Mill Road in Forest Park, Secured Parking in Conley and the QT at I-675 and Forest Parkway in Ellenwood.
"So basically, the closed-down Waffle Houses, the closed-down CVS stations, the trucks can get cited if they park there now," said Chairman Jeffrey Turner.
Residents in Rex also have complained about commercial trucks cluttering residential areas.
"This is something citizens have been asking for quite a while," said District One Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory, who represents Rex.
Community Development Director Patrick Ejike told the board the quality-of-life ordinance "is an attempt to regulate illegal truck parking in the abandoned commercial sites."
"We have been inundated by calls from citizens complaining about trucks parking in vacant lots that are commercial," Ejike said. "And so far, all the calls we've gotten, we weren't able to cite them because we didn't have any laws to back up the citation. So this amendment allows us to be able to cite those trucks and ensure that trucks are not parking in vacant lots."
Ejike noted that applications for commercial truck parking lots that would give truckers a dedicated place to leave their rigs have been coming into the county. "We do have those lots for them to use, so that is the reason for this," he said.
Hambrick asked, "What if a truck, an 18-wheeler or whatever, parks at a gas station or whatever that's open, for a number of days? Is that included in this ordinance?"
"As long as it has some business to do with the gas station," Ejike replied, "then it can. The issue is, since we have commercial truck parking in our ordinance, and there are places where we have those, we don't want those businesses to become an eyesore," adding, "It doesn't give the county good aesthetics when you come to a business and you have those commercial trucks parked all over the place."
"And this ordinance addresses abandoned locations," Turner said, "so if there is an open store, and that person is acting with permission from the store owner, there's nothing we can do about that. But this specifically addresses abandoned."
"The truck that is parked on the property has to be doing business with that property," Ejike replied. "For example, say if a truck comes in until 10 p.m. and doesn't have anybody to offload the loads, then yeah, they can stay there until the next day to offload the loads."
The measure passed unanimously.
The News checked several lots frequented both day and night by big-rig truckers. Most were empty around lunchtime Thursday, although it's not uncommon to see big-rig cabs, delivery trucks and service vans there at all hours.
The News asked one restaurant employee on Tara Boulevard, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak on behalf of his company, whether the establishment has had any problems with truckers parking in their lot.
"We don't really have a problem with them," he said. "We run them out."
Search Clayton County's ordinances about commercial trucking at https://bit.ly/3394EAv .