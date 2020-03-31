JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners has issued a shelter in place order for all residents living in unincorporated Clayton County.
The order begin at 12:01 a.m. on April 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on April 12.
Shelter in place means that residents must stay in their homes and leave only for essential activities, essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses.
See the attached declaration for a list of essential activities, essential government functions and businesses considered essential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.