Clayton County Board of Commissioners looking at school leave policy

JONESBORO — In a Tuesday, June 11 work session, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners discussed changing its school leave policy for employees.
The current policy — which has been in place since 1999 — provides eight hours of school leave each year for Clayton County employees who have children enrolled in Clayton County Public Schools.
The leave can be used by parents to attend graduations and other school functions involving their children.
The proposed policy would allow county employees to be given the same hours of school leave regardless of where their children are enrolled.
“The majority of our employees are Clayton County citizens; therefore, the impact is minimal,” a statement on the work session agenda read. “There is no direct fiscal impact to the budget.”
County Commission Chair Jeff Turner asked Human Resources Director Pam Ambles to look into other counties’ policies while Commission member Alieka Anderson requested information on policies with other school districts.
“Its a great policy; the intentions are great,” Anderson said.
Commission Vice Chair Felicia Frankin suggested giving employees an extra eight-hour floating holiday to be fair to non-parents. Commission member DeMont Davis agreed with that suggestion.
In addition to the eight hours of school leave, employees are also currently given an eight-hour floating holiday.
In other work session items, the commission discussed updates to its communications policy and received a quarterly benefits update.
