Clayton County Board of Commissioners reallocates Rainbow House money

JONESBORO — In its Tuesday, Sept. 5 regular meeting, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved to reallocate American Rescue Plan Act money from the closed Rainbow House.

The county will reallocate $180,594 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Home ARPA COVID-19 funds to Hearts to Nourish Hope. The money will be used for its Bridge Stabilization Program to help provide housing assistance for low-income families impact by COVID-19.

