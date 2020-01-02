Clayton County Board of Commissioners 2020 Regular Meeting Schedule

JONESBORO—Here is the Clayton County Board of Commissioners' schedule of regular meetings for 2020.
The list does not include any special called meetings that may come up. Any schedule changes or notices of Special Called Meetings or Work Sessions are posted on the BOC meeting website at least 24 hours in advance in accordance with Georgia state law.
Regular meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month and start at 6:30 p.m. If the regularly scheduled date falls on a holiday, the meeting is held the following day. Zoning hearings take place at 7 p.m. during the third Tuesday meeting.
All BOC meetings take place at the Board of Commissioners headquarters, 112 Smith St., Jonesboro.
January 7, 21
February 4, 18
March 3, 17
April 7, 21
May 5, 19
June 2, 16
July 7, 21
August 4, 18
September 1, 15
October 6, 20
November 3, 17
December 1, 15
Members of the public can address the board by signing up for the public comment session before the meeting starts. Each person is limited to three minutes, with a maximum of 30 minutes for all public comment. Anyone on the list who does not get a chance to speak will go first at the next meeting.
Citizens may record the public BOC meeting. Citizens may not yell, demonstrate or otherwise disrupt the meeting and must address their comments to the board, not audience members. Questions to the board are not answered during public comment.
Commissioners may go into executive session to discuss pending legal or personnel matters. Members of the public often leave at this point but commissioners may vote on items after returning from executive session and reconvening the public meeting.
You can check the schedule of upcoming meetings, view past meetings, watch the BOC's meetings live online and read agendas, agenda packets, minutes and proposed ordinances online at http://claytoncountyga.iqm2.com/Citizens/calendar.aspx .
If you want your commissioner's help with an issue, contact Constituent Services at https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/board-of-commissioners/constituent-services and e-mail the constituent aide for your district. Not sure who your commissioner is or which district you live in? Click on each commissioner's name to see a map of his or her district and to learn a little more about each commissioner.
For a more detailed map view, see the official Clayton County district map: