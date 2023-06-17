Clayton County Board of Commissioners scheduled to vote on budget Tuesday

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on its $292.6 million fiscal year 2024 budget at its regular meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The $292.6 million budget is nearly $11 million more than the $281.54 million 2023 budget.
The County Commission is proposing to lower its millage rate from 18.971 mills to 16.000 mills. Even though the tax rate is expected to go down, it doesn’t mean property taxes will go down as property values have increased.
At the 18.971 tax rate, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $758.84 in taxes — not counting school board or municipal taxes or homestead exemptions or other exemptions. At the 16.000 rate, an owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $640 in taxes.
Public safety and courts are by the far the biggest expenditures, taking up nearly 44% percent of budget courts and law enforcement at 23.50% and public safety at 20.42%.
Here is a glance at some of the proposed expenditures by department (numbers have been rounded up):
— General Government: $111.29 million.
— Sheriff’s Office: $44.34 million.
— Police: $39.10 million.
— Information Technology: $14.7 million.
— EMS/Rescue: $14.26 million.
— General Government (Commissioners): $4.52 million.
— Superior Court: $10.71 million.
— Parks and Recreation: $9.9 million.
— Prison and Corrections: $9.34 million.
— Professional Services: $9.16 million.
— Buildings and Maintenance: $8.39 million.
— Transportation and Development: $8.19 million.
— Fleet Maintenance: $7.96 million.
— District Attorney: $6.18 million.
— Juvenile Court: $5.49 million.
— Senior Services: $4.85 million.
— Finance and Accounting: $4.84 million.
— Tax Assessors: $4.76 million.
— Library: $4.23 million.
— Community Development: $4.08 million.
— Solicitor General: $2.84 million.
— Clerk of Superior Court: $2.81 million.
— Central Services: $2.62 million.
— Refuse Control: $2.61 million.
— State Court: $2.54 million.
— Elections and Registration: $2.01 million.
— Probate Court: $1.61 million.
— Clerk of State Court: $1.51 million.
— Magistrate Court: $1.44 million.
— Probation Services: $1.23 million.
— Emergency Management: $1.15 million.
— Health and Welfare: $1.07 million.
One of the issues the county has been dealing with is offering competitive salaries for its employees.
Commissioner DeMont Davis said that while nobody wants to see taxes go up, "We've got to find a delicate balance on how to we bring revenue in to begin offering these salary increases."
Commissioner Vice Chair Shirley Franklin said one of the answers to that would be impact fees.
More detailed information on the proposed budget is at
Recommended for you
A growing number of Americans are looking towards renewable energy to offset the cost of the traditional energy bill, further encouraged by government tax incentive programs. As a result, there has been a steady shift toward the new and growing solar energy industry: the sector experienced a… Click for more.Best-Paying Cities for Solar Panel Installers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.