JONESBORO — Residents who want to have their voices heard during Board of Commissioners meetings will have to wait until the end of the agenda to do so.
In a 3-2 vote during the board’s June 21 meeting, Commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick approved moving public comments from the start of the meeting to the end right before executive session.
Chairman Jeff Turner and Commissioner DeMont Davis were opposed.
As part of the new ordinance, speakers will now have two minutes to speak instead of three and the total time of public comment has been reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes. Furthermore, residents are permitted to discuss only items on the agenda.
Franklin, who initiated the ordinance, said voices are important but that things must be done decently and in order.
“We did try it the other way,” she said. “It is not to curtain anyone’s voice in any capacity. We have allowed somebody to remain in this room I have had to personally file orders. When we’re sitting here having to constantly say point of order.”
Public comment has been moved around the agenda over the last several years.
In 2017, public comments were removed from both the live stream and recorded meetings.
In 2018, comments were restored and public comment was moved to the bottom of the agenda.
Then again in 2019, the board approved an ordinance to move public comment back up to the top of the agenda. Franklin voted in favor of the measure.
She said during the June 21 meeting that when things aren’t working “we have to re-evaluate and evaluate again.”
Turner said he previously fought to place public comment at the start of the agenda to hear residents on matters before they were voted on.
“I value the citizens' input,” he said. “…I think it should remain at the beginning of the agenda.”
Davis was unhappy with the suggestion of the change, calling the change equivalent to Jim Crow laws and disrespectful to citizens.
“We have a Black board that wants to take the right of our citizens away to speak publicly … and put you at the end when nobody’s there,” he said. “This resolution says not only do I want to run away from you, but I want to put my thumb on you just like in Jim Crow days did and I want to keep you under oppression and everything that we do.”
To view BOC agendas and meetings, http://claytoncountyga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
