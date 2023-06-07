Clayton County Board of Commissioners to hold 'Show on the Road'

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is holding a 'Show on the Road' Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The forum will be held at First Baptist Church of Jonesboro at the "ROC", 148 Church St.
Department representatives, elected officials, and other county leaders will be on hand to inform county residents about the different resources the county government has to offer.
For more information, call 770-477-3208 or visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
