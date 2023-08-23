Clayton County Board of Commissioners votes to extend ARPA fund deadline for hospital

JONESBORO — During its Tuesday, Aug. 15 regular meeting, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted to extend an ARPA deadline for Southern Regional Medical Center.

Commission Chair Jeff Turner and Commissioners Gail Hambrick, DeMont Davis, Alieka Anderson voted for the extension while Commission Vice Chair Felicia Franklin voted against it.

