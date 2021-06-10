JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education has approved its fiscal year 2022 budget.
The vote was 7-2, with Mark Christmas and Jasmine Bowles opposing.
The total budget is $767.7 million. Of that total, $502.4 million makes up the district’s operating budget.
This year’s operating budget will include an increase of $40 million over last year that will fund salary increases and compensation incentives to district employees.
The district’s goal in the coming year, school officials said, was to focus was on competitive compensation packages.
All employees will receive a step increase and a 3% Cost of Living Allowance. Financial incentives will include years of service, retirement contributions, longevity and equity adjustment of the teachers salary scale.
Employees in grades 13-19 will receive an additional 2% COLA. Substitute teachers will receive an increase in pay, and additional positions will be added.
“I am glad that the Clayton County Board of Education voted to adopt the budget as recommended,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a district release. “It is our objective every year to create a sustainable budget that prioritizes the collective belief that ‘people are more valuable than stuff.’ I am proud of the work done by our Business Services Division, our Chief Financial Officer Ms. Emma Benton, to prepare a budget that highlights the district’s commitment to our employees, students and stakeholders of Clayton County Public Schools.”
To fund the additional expenses, $32.4 million in CARES funding will be used as well as $6 million from the district’s fund balance.
The district is expecting an increase in local revenue in 2022, which includes property taxes, of approximately $17 million and $31 million in increased state revenues.
The millage rate will remain the same at 20 mills, the highest allowed by law. Due to an increase in the tax digest, residents will see their property tax bills go up for fiscal year 2022.
The board will adopt the final millage rate in July.
To see to district’s fiscal year 2022 budget, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.