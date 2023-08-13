Clayton County Board of Education approves agreement with one charter school, rejects another

JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Monday Aug. 7, the Clayton County Board of Education approved an agreement for one charter school while rejecting another.
The School Board approved an agreement with Movement School Atlanta but did not approve an agreement with Favor Transition Academy.
The school system’s recommendation to the School Board was to reject both agreements.
The school system’s wording in the recommendations were nearly identical and read that the schools’ petitions were “were incomplete and lacked specificity and didn’t meet the minimal requirements as outlined by the state of Georgia that would help the reviewers ascertain if the petitioner could operate a school that was viable and was in the best interest of Clayton County. Therefore, the committee recommends the CCPS Board of Education vote to deny the petition as recommended by the committee.”
The Movement School submitted a petition to CCPS to open a charter school during the 2024-25 school year.
The school would be an elementary school with 624 students.
“I’m actually disappointed in the recommendation for the Movement Charter and I say this because the Movement Charter, in particular, was for the area in which I serve,” School Board Chair Jessie Goree said, adding that in her district, parents need a choice.
“I believe the Movement School would give us that choice,” she said.
She also said a state charter school had opened and it took students away from the local school system.
It’s also better for a school to come in under CCPS than to come in under a state charter, she said.
Favor Transition Academy submitted its petition for the 2024-25 school year and would have been a five-year, restorative high school for 250 students.
