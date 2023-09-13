Clayton County Board of Education approves Capital Outlay Improvement application

JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Clayton County Board of Education approved its Capital Outlay Improvement application to be submitted to the Georgia Department of Education.
Local school boards seeking to receive capital outlay financing for facility improvements from the must submit an application to the state DOE.
A total of $11,905,362 in fiscal year 2025 Capital Outlay funds are available from the state for renovations and modifications.
Here is a breakdown of the schools and the amount of money the local school system has requested:
Charles R. Drew High: $2,826,261.
Mt. Zion High: $1,120,105.
River’s Edge Elementary: $130,307.
Roberta T. Smith Elementary: $1,610,686.
Swint Elementary: $478,787.
Jonesboro Middle: $1,070,522.
Pointe South Elementary: $151,792.
Church Street Elementary: $683,886.
Northcutt Elementary: $97,159.
West Clayton Elementary: $54,542.
Arnold Elementary: $597,542.
North Clayton Middle: $32,877.
Adamson Middle: $862,738.
Pointe South Middle: $718,042.
The application and project state the date form must be approved and returned to the Georgia DOE Facilities Service Unit by Nov. 1, 2023.
Also as part of the application, the school board submitted Capital Outlay Project Start Date Letters.
