Clayton County Board of Education approves contract for new Forest Park Middle School

JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Monday, April 10, the Clayton County Board of Education approved a contract of more than $92,000,000 for the building of the new Forest Park Middle School.

The school board voted 5-0-3 to award the contract to Meja Construction Inc., of Peachtree City, for a total of $92,160,000. More than $86.6 million will be paid from local Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money while more than $5.5 million will come from the Georgia Department of Education.

