JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education unanimously approved its tentative fiscal year 2024 budget in a work session Tuesday, May 30.
The general fund budget is expected to be $641.72 million with the millage rate staying the same at 20 mills.
With a rate of 20 mills, a taxpayer would pay $860 in school taxes on a home valued at $100,000. That doesn't include county or municipal taxes and doesn't count homestead exemptions or other exemptions.
The budget includes a state-funded $2,000 raise for certified employees, 5.1% raises for school nurses and bus drivers, and a 3% cost-of-living raise for lower-paid employees.
Like other school systems throughout the state, Clayton County is having an increase in its portion of health costs for employees. The district share of the costs has increased from $11,340 per employee per year to $18,960. The local district is expected to absorb a total of $27 million to cover its share of the costs.
Salaries and benefits take up the majority of the budget with more than $552 million going to salaries and benefits.
A breakdown of the budget by object (numbers are rounded up):
Salaries: $380.48 million.
Benefits: $173.63 million.
Other purchased services: $30.08 million.
Purchased professional services: $20.96 million.
Supplies/equipment: $17.88 million.
Other expenditures: $7.56 million.
Other general funds: $6.82 million.
Property equipment: $3.11 million.
Communications: $1.47 million.
A breakdown of the budget by function (numbers are rounded up):
Instruction: $389.59 million.
Maintenance and operations: $60.31 million.
School administration: $43.21 million.
Pupil services: $39.21 million.
Student transportation: $34.08 million.
Improvement of instructional services: $27.2 million.
Central support services: $19.12 million.
General administration: $10.23 million.
Educational media services: $8.89 million.
Other general funds and transfers: $8.03 million.
Business services: $6.52 million.
Other support services: $4.17 million.
Instructional staff training: $212,194.
Federal grant administration: $18,898.
The School Board will hold two public hearings on the budget June 12 at 5:30 p.m. and June 14 at 11 a.m. before final adoption on June 26.
The budget is also available for viewing on the school system’s website at
