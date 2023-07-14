Clayton County Board of Education expected to lower tax rate

JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools taxpayers will receive a reduction in their 2023 school taxes if a lower rate is approved on July 31.
Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith and Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins are recommending to the Clayton County Board of Education a rollback of the district's millage rate to 19.600 mills from the current rate of 20 mills. This will be the first rollback in taxes since 2007.
If approved, the savings for a home with a fair market value of $150,000 would be approximately $44, while a home with a fair market value of $250,000 would have an estimated $84 savings.
“Speaking for the Clayton County Board of Education, we are excited to adopt this reduced tax rate for our constituents with the knowledge that we will be able to provide appropriate educational services delivered by highly qualified teachers,” said School Board Chair Jessie Goree.
The Board is scheduled to formally approve the millage rate on Monday, July 31 during its regularly-scheduled work session.
“I want to assure the taxpayers of Clayton County that their Board of Education and the leadership of the school district are constantly working to maintain a fiscally sound operation that gets the most out of every tax dollar collected,” Smith said. “We are proud that our district is financially able to lower the millage rate for the first time in 16 years."
He added that the school system will continue to seek ways to maintain fiscal responsibility while benefiting the county’s residents.
“One way has been and continues to be through our effective use of dollars raised through the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or ESPLOST,” he said. “The availability of these dollars, provided through our residents' foresight at the ballot box, have allowed our district to build and maintain school facilities without placing the full responsibility directly on the county’s taxpayers.”
The recommendation was based on final information on the county’s tax digest supplied by the Clayton County Tax Assessor’s office and the district’s financial position.
The proposal to roll back will not adversely affect the funding that will support the district’s approved FY 2024 budget of $641.7 million.
“Even with the lower millage rate, the revenues generated will support our adopted budget for 2023-2024,” said Bivins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.