Clayton County Board of Education expected to lower tax rate

JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools taxpayers will receive a reduction in their 2023 school taxes if a lower rate is approved on July 31.  

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith and Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins are recommending to the Clayton County Board of Education a rollback of the district's millage rate to 19.600 mills from the current rate of 20 mills. This will be the first rollback in taxes since 2007.

