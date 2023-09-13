Clayton County Board of Education honors retired principal

Retired principal Jamille Miller Brown, second from left, was honored at a recent Clayton County Board of Education meeting. Also pictured are school board member Mary Baker, School Superintendent Anthony Smith, and school board Chair Jessie Goree.

JONESBORO — During its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Clayton County Board of Education honored recently retired principal Jamille Miller-Brown.

As part of the presentation, Miller-Brown was provided a plaque and proclamation detailing her 29 years of service and leadership as an educator, with a specific focus on her tenure as principal of Riverdale High School (2012-23).

