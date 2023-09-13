Clayton County Board of Education honors retired principal

JONESBORO — During its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Clayton County Board of Education honored recently retired principal Jamille Miller-Brown.
As part of the presentation, Miller-Brown was provided a plaque and proclamation detailing her 29 years of service and leadership as an educator, with a specific focus on her tenure as principal of Riverdale High School (2012-23).
In other recognitions during the meeting:
— The school board recognized the Morrow High School Air Force JROTC for earning the Silver Star Community Service Award.
This is one of the highest honors given by the National Headquarters and is bestowed upon AFJROTC units that rank in the top 5% nationally for Community Service to the nation and to the local community.
Totaling nearly 3,000 hours of community, the Morrow High School AFJROTC unit is the first to receive this accolade in Clayton County Schools.
Individuals honored as part of the recognition included Cadet Aleyah Verdell, Cadet Samuel Nguyen, Cadet Joyce Ramos, Cadet Devyn Williams, Cadet Jordan Montes, Cadet Lillian Browne-Marke, Cadet Claritza Montellano, Cadet Kristina Ly, and Tech. Sgt. Lennell Deloatch-Brewster.
— Members of the Division of Human Resources (HR) core leadership team were honored for earning national certification through the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) or the HR Certification Institute (HRCI).
Individuals earning certification were Alisha Albritten, Chief Human Resources Officer; Dr. Ave Tatum, Director of Human Resources; Elise Chandler, Manager of Substitute Management and Sheree Moore, Manager of Staffing.
Valerie Henderson, Director of Human Resources, has maintained national certification for years and more members of the team are in the process of attaining national certification.
— Angela M. Odom, who serves as a civil aide to the Secretary of the U.S. Army who visited Clayton County to provide remarks at the Mt. Zion High School and Forest Park High School 2023 graduation ceremonies.
Odom retired from the U.S. Army in 2015 as a decorated colonel. She served in three separate combat operational deployments military career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.