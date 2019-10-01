JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education is expected to adopt its 2020 meeting schedule.
Next year’s schedule will differ very little from the typical timetable. Work sessions will be held on the last Monday of the month while board meetings will be on the first Monday of the month.
The only exceptions will be Jan. 6. Both the work session and board meeting will be held simultaneously as will the Jan. 27 meeting.
In July, the meeting and work session will be combined and held on June 22.
All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. at the Clayton County Public School Administrative Complex, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro.
The BOE will vote on the calendar on Oct. 7 at the board meeting.