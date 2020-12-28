JONESBORO — Two new members of the Clayton County Board of Education were sworn in on Dec. 21 while three returning members once again took the oath of office.
Sabrina Hill will represent District 7, succeeding Judy Johnson, and Deatrice “Dee” Haney will fill the District 5 seat formerly held by Ophelia Burroughs. Returning board members are Mary Baker, District 6, Mark Christmas, District 2, and Jessie Goree, District 3.
Their four-year terms will begin on Jan. 1.
