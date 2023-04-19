Clayton County Board of Education names five new principals, other leadership positions

JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Monday, April 10, the Clayton County Board of Education unanimously approved the promotions of five new school principals and other key leadership positions in the school system.
JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Monday, April 10, the Clayton County Board of Education unanimously approved the promotions of five new school principals and other key leadership positions in the school system.
The new principals are:
— Dr. Kim Dancy, former interim principal at Forest Park High was named the school's principal.
— Tenisha Bailey, formerly an assistant principal at Jonesboro High, was promoted to principal at the school.
— Dr. Ulrica Jackson, formerly the assistant principal at Riverdale High, was promoted to principal at the school.
— Stephanie Graffree, formerly an assistant principal at Anderson Elementary, was named Fountain Elementary principal.
— Dr. Malika Gonzales, formerly an assistant principal at Harper Elementary, was named Lake City Elementary principal.
Other key leadership positions in the school system approved April 10 were:
— Alisha Albritten, formerly the interim chief human resources officer, was named chief human resources officer.
— Dr. Cassandra Hopkins, former McGarrah Elementary principal, was named Assistant Superintendent-Elementary Schools in Teaching & Learning and Strategic Improvement Division.
— Dr. Sheneaise Ratcliff, former Oliver Elementary principal, was named Assistant Superintendent-Elementary Schools in Teaching & Learning and Strategic Improvement Division.
— Lonnie Farmer, formerly an Interim Assistant Superintendent–Cluster B, was named Assistant Superintendent-Middle Schools in Teaching & Learning and Strategic Improvement Division.
— Derrick Manning, formerly an Interim Assistant Superintendent-Cluster C was named Assistant Superintendent-High Schools in Teaching & Learning and Strategic Improvement Division.
— Gary Townsend, former interim athletics director, was named Executive Director of Athletics in Administrative Services Division.
— Shakira Rice, formerly an Interim Director of Community & Employee Engagement Administrative Services, was named Executive Director of Community and Employee Engagement.
— Dr. Chantara Rumph-Carter, formerly a Coordinator-Board Operations, was named Director-School Data and Analytics in Teaching & Learning and Strategic Improvement Division.
