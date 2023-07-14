Clayton County Board of Education names new principals, other school system leaders

JONESBORO — During a called meeting of the Clayton County Board of Education on Wednesday, July 12, the Board approved the appointment of several new principals and other school system leaders.
The appointments included:
— Angela Jenifer, Jackson Elementary principal.
— Dr. Lee Buddy, Kay Pace Elementary School principal and acting principal at M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts.
— LaKeisha Sims, McGarrah Elementary principal.
— Millicent Crews, Oliver Elementary principal.
— Michael Thompson, Tara Elementary principal.
— LeKisha Anderson, acting principal at Suder Elementary.
— Tonya Pugh, acting principal at Lee Street Elementary.
— Monique Caldwell, acting assistant principal at Harper Elementary.
— Stephanie Trice, Executive Director of Secondary Academics in the Teaching & Learning and Strategic Improvement Division.
