JONESBORO — Names and mascots of some Clayton County schools could be changing.
From band names to professional sports teams, changes have been made over the last several years due to what some consider racist or offensive names or mascots.
• Adamson Middle and Sequoyah Middle schools
Mascots for Adamson and Sequoyah Middle schools depict American Indians.
Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree said Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley is putting together guidelines for the board to use when deciding how to handle the mascots.
Public input will also be sought on the possible changes.
• Fountain Elementary School
Dr. Joseph Crawford, a 1969 graduate of the then W.A. Fountain High School for African-American students, asked the board to consider switching the school’s current mascot — Fountain Bears, back to the school’s original Mighty Ram.
“We come here to say we want this history to remain alive,” Crawford said to the board.
Fountain High, founded in 1952, was one of three schools open to Black children. The others were the Jonesboro Rosenwald Colored School and Arnold Elementary School.
Students who graduated the from Rosenwald and later Arnold attended high school at Fountain.
Crawford said the ram stood for strength, determination and innovation — ideas he would like to see represented in the school’s mascot.
• Jonesboro High School
The board is also considering naming Jonesboro High’s gym floor in honor of professional athletes, Harry and Toney Douglas, both Jonesboro High alumni. Harry played football with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. Toney played with several NBA teams, the China Basketball Association, and currently plays with the Hopoel Eilat Basketball Team in Israel.
Together they started the Douglas Brothers Foundation which gives back to the community with several youth programs, fundraisers and school supply giveaways.
School board member Mary Baker said honoring the brothers is something she’s wanted to do for a long time.
“These brothers and their foundation have given back to this county unbelievably — from school supplies to shoes and different things they have done,” she said. “They’re giving back to us, and I think it’s only right that we recognize them for what they’ve done and they make us proud.”
The board has tabled the discussion until they can obtain permission from the brothers to use their name, per board policy.
Lastly, the board intends to revisit the suggestion of renaming of Tara Elementary School.
The idea was first brought up when the district was deciding on a name for the now Michelle Obama STEM Academy in 2020.
