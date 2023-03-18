Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&