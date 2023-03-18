The Clayton County Board of Elections has experienced an emergency situation requiring them to temporarily relocate polling place JB05 for Election Day on Tuesday, March 21.

JB05 polling location will move to the Board of Elections & Registration Office at 121 South McDonough Street, Annex 2, Second Floor in Jonesboro.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.