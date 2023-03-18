...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this
evening to 11 AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday
evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.