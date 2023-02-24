JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration is returning to its original location at the Clayton County Historic Courthouse Monday.
The office moved temporarily after pipes burst following the holiday freeze in December. The water caused a portion of the ceiling to collapse.
The office reopens at 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro in time for the start of advanced voting for March 21 special election. The office is one of seven early voting locations.
♦ Board of Elections & Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro
♦ South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
♦ Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Jonesboro
♦ Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
♦ Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow
♦ Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro
♦ Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park.
♦ Feb. 27-March 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
♦ March 5 from noon to 5 p.m.
♦ March 6-10 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ March 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
♦ March 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit a completed application by March 10 to the Elections & Registration Office, via fax at 770-477-4521 or email at elections@claytoncountyga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.