JONESBORO — Next month, the Clayton County Board of Health will pay tribute to those living with HIV/AIDS as well as those who have been tested for the virus.
In recognition of Dec. 1 as World AIDS Day, the CCBoH is hosting an event themed “Saving Lives Through Leadership and Partnership” 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Clayton County Community Services Authority Inc. located at 1000 Main St. in Forest Park.
This event offers individuals, public health professionals, and community-based organizations the opportunity to brainstorm on how to increase HIV/AIDS awareness in the community, combat stigma and discrimination, ensure that all people ages 13 and older know their HIV status, and address the importance of preventing, testing and treating.
Clayton County BoH recognizes that HIV testing and linkage to care can save lives and are working to build on those successes to help ensure more people live longer and healthier lives.
“Much work still needs to be done but, today, new scientific knowledge combined with proven success in implementing prevention, care, and treatment interventions provides the opportunity to save many lives in Clayton County,” said Crystal Fuller, HIV prevention coordinator for CCBoH.
Fuller said many people are unaware of what HIV/AIDS is, how it is transmitted and most important what their status is. There are numerous resources available to support those living with HIV/AIDS.
"We want to let everyone who has been affected directly or indirectly by HIV/AIDS to know that we support them and are united with them in our fight to end the stigma and further transmission of HIV/AIDS," she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate 1.1 million people in the United States had HIV at the end of 2016, the most recent year for which this information is available. Of those people, about 14 percent, didn't know they had HIV.
In Clayton County, as of Dec. 31, 2017, there were 2,708 persons living with HIV and of those 146 were newly diagnosed with the virus. African Americans accounted for 87 percent, Hispanic/Latinos accounted for 6.2 percent, and Whites accounted for 3.4 percent of all new HIV diagnosis. Young gay and bisexual men accounted for 68 percent of all new HIV diagnosis. People aged 20-29, accounted for half of new diagnosis.
To help more people know their HIV status, Clayton County Board of Health provides free HIV testing every Monday and Thursday at the Clayton County Health Department Annex (clinic) located 685 Forest Parkway in Forest Park and Mondays at Clayton State University, 5809 N. Lake Dr. Bldg. 1000, in Morrow. No appointment is needed and testing is offered 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with results in one minute.
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and Non-occupational Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (nPEP) services are also offered at the Clayton County Health Department Annex (Clinic) on the second Thursday of each month.