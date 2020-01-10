Clayton County Branding Survey extended to Jan. 27

JONESBORO—It's not too late to give Clayton County your input on what you think about its image.
The Citizens' Survey for the Clayton County Branding Project deadline has been extended until midnight on Monday, Jan. 27, according to county spokesperson Valerie Fuller. All adults and youth who live or work in Clayton County are invited to take part. The survey takes 5 to 10 minutes to fill out.
The purpose of the survey is "to implement a new brand that reflects Clayton County as one of metro Atlanta's greatest assets on a path that continuously displays the County's positive and progressive attributes, growth and potential for residents, businesses and visitors."
You can take the survey online at claytoncountysurvey.com or you can drop by the Board of Commissioners' headquarters at 112 Smith St. in Jonesboro for a hard copy. Call (770) 473-3834 if you have any questions.
