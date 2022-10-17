RIVERDALE — Leaders from Clayton County and its cities came together Oct. 16 at the Flint River Community Center for the dedication of the Jesse Thomas Blalock Bridge in Riverdale.
The bridge was named in honor of the late Blalock, who was a deacon and building committee chairman of Shiloh Baptist Church in Jonesboro, where the 152nd church anniversary was celebrated this past Sunday. The pastor, the Rev. Robert Taylor, praised the memory of Blalock for his service to his family, the church and community.
The bridge is located on Ga. Highway 54 over the Flint River near Thomas Road in Riverdale.
Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeffrey Turner, whose father is the oldest deacon of Shiloh, greeted the audience and paid tribute to Blalock for his commitment and dedication to religious and civic engagement. Remarks were given by Jonesboro City Council member Dr. Donya Sartor and Joyce Souder Pritchard, former neighbor and friend of the Blalock family.
The bridge naming came as a result of Senate Resolution 749 submitted to the General Assembly in March. Senator Gail Davenport sponsored the legislation to name the bridge in honor of Blalock, someone she knew well and attended meetings with in the Clayton County Civic League, where he advocated for voter empowerment, civil and human rights and social justice.
The bridge dedicated in his honor is meant to recognize him for “the vital role that he played in leadership and his deep personal commitment to the welfare fo the cities of Georgia,” according to the resolution.
Blalock’s daughter, Juanita Blalock Loder, his sons, Jesse William Blalock and Oscar Blalock, former president of the Clayton County Branch of the NAACP, and his grandson, Judge Wendell Loder of Birmingham, Ala., gave tributes. Other participants were Jeannete Turnipseed Crowder, the Rev. Benjamin Glass and Alice Meadows Jones.