RIVERDALE — Leaders from Clayton County and its cities came together Oct. 16 at the Flint River Community Center for the dedication of the Jesse Thomas Blalock Bridge in Riverdale.

The bridge was named in honor of the late Blalock, who was a deacon and building committee chairman of Shiloh Baptist Church in Jonesboro, where the 152nd church anniversary was celebrated this past Sunday. The pastor, the Rev. Robert Taylor, praised the memory of Blalock for his service to his family, the church and community.

