JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Tuesday, June 20, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the fiscal year 2024 budget — which includes raises for public safety employees, except for administration staff.
Public safety employees have the potential to get up to 14% in raises — counting 6% in raises, a 3% cost-of-living increase, and up to a 5% raise based on merit.
The county’s general fund budget (which covers the day-to-day operations of the county) is about $292.62 million.
That’s up more than $11 million from last year’s budget, primarily because of the $10.2 million for the raises.
The Board of Commissioners is expecting to reduce its millage rate from 18.971 mills to 16 mills. Even though the tax rate is expected to decrease, it doesn’t mean property taxes will go down as property values have increased.
At the 18.971 tax rate, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $758.84 in taxes — not counting school board or municipal taxes or homestead exemptions or other exemptions. At the 16-mill rate, an owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $640 in taxes.
Here is a glance at some of the proposed expenditures by department (numbers have been rounded up):
♦ Sheriff’s Office: $44.34 million.
♦ Police: $39.10 million.
♦ Information Technology: $14.7 million.
♦ EMS/Rescue: $14.26 million.
♦ General Government (Commissioners): $4.52 million.
♦ Superior Court: $10.71 million.
♦ Parks and Recreation: $9.9 million.
♦ Prison and Corrections: $9.34 million.
♦ Professional Services: $9.16 million.
♦ Buildings and Maintenance: $8.39 million.
♦ Transportation and Development: $8.19 million.
♦ Fleet Maintenance: $7.96 million.
♦ District Attorney: $6.18 million.
♦ Juvenile Court: $5.49 million.
♦ Senior Services: $4.85 million.
♦ Finance and Accounting: $4.84 million.
♦ Tax Assessors: $4.76 million.
♦ Library: $4.23 million.
♦ Community Development: $4.08 million.
♦ Solicitor General: $2.84 million.
♦ Clerk of Superior Court: $2.81 million.
♦ Central Services: $2.62 million.
♦ Refuse Control: $2.61 million.
♦ State Court: $2.54 million.
♦ Tax Commissioner’s Office: $2.37 million.
♦ Elections and Registration: $2.01 million.
♦ Probate Court: $1.61 million.
♦ Clerk of State Court: $1.51 million.
♦ Magistrate Court: $1.44 million.
♦ Probation Services: $1.23 million.
♦ Emergency Management: $1.15 million.
♦ Health and Welfare: $1.07 million.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the BOC approved a one-time $4,000 stipend for Clayton County Police officers and 911 public safety employees who were employed by the CCPD through the 2023 fiscal year and who were still employed as of June 20, 2023.
In a related matter, the commissioners tabled requests from the Solicitor General’s Office that will now come to the board in its July 18 meeting.
Clayton County Solicitor General Charles A. Brooks previously came before the board on June 6 about pay disparities, reclassification of positions, and the ability to negotiate pay with potential hires.
In the June 20 meeting, the requests totaled about $154,000 in addition to what had already been budgeted for fiscal year 2024.
“I don’t see this board funding courts the way it needs to,” Brooks said during the June 20 meeting. “Is that ($154,000) too much to ensure public safety?”
He said his office is still taking on a 100% caseload at 50% staff and is not dismissing cases.
“If this board does not support courts in the way that it needs to, I don’t have a choice — I don’t have a choice,” he said. “And I’m asking you not to tie my hands in this way.”
Commissioner Gail Hambrick asked if the board approved the $154,000, would the BOC have to increase taxes.
Commission Vice Chair Felicia Franklin questioned the board’s decision to give Southern Regional Medical Center $7 million in the fiscalyear 2024 and asked if some of that money be used for public safety and courts.
Commission Chair Jeff Turner said the $7 million going to SRMC will be used to provide for the indigent and that there are Clayton County residents who cannot afford health care.
More detailed information on the budget is at https://county-clayton-ga-budget-book.cleargov.com/10018/introduction/title-page.
Recommended for you
The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Click for more.Most popular grocery stores in America
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.