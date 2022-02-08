JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners has authorized the purchase of land abutting International Park in Jonesboro.
The 2.79-acre property, located at 2340 Ga. Highway 138, was bought for $275,000 and will be paid for using the general fund.
Board of Commissioners Chair Jeffery Turner said the commercial property will more than likely be developed into a parking lot for trail walkers.
Turner explained that many who wish to walk the trail from the beginning typically park along the park's entrance, which causes a safety issue.
“We want the entrance to be free of cars,” he said. “By providing parking and connecting the trail to the new property it will eliminate cars in the front while giving walkers a safer place to park.”
With the VIP Complex and newly renovated water park set to open on Memorial Day weekend this year, Turner said the county is expecting a larger number of residents to visit the park throughout the summer.
“We’re safety-minded in everything we do, and the new parking lot will help,” he said.
Turner added the county was also interested in purchasing the land so as to control the property’s frontage.
“Anybody else could have bought it and placed something there that didn’t fit with the new look of The Beach,” Turner said.
“The park is going to be something residents will appreciate for years to come, and we want it to fit,” he said.
