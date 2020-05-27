JONESBORO — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clayton County has announced it will not host its regular summer camp program.
However, the county intends to offer drop-in services and/or virtual programs as recreational options.
“Our rationale is based on the key guidelines outlined by the American Camp Association, realistic timeliness associated with on-boarding, procurement of supplies and facilitating a quality and safe program in light of the ‘new normal’ to manage social aspects in the camp setting,” said Detrick Stanford, chief operations officer. “The ACA requirements are extensive and cover a range of operations that must be adhered to.”
For more information on service and program offers for the summer, call Parks and Recreation at 770-477-3766 or visit www.claytonparks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.