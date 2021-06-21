JONESBORO - Juneteenth, a recently established federal holiday, was celebrated Saturday at Lee Street Park to observe an historic day when freedom was conceded to remaining enslaved Africans in America not informed of their entitlement after it was granted more than two years earlier.
June 19, 1865 became known as Juneteenth, the day when all uninformed slaves were apprized of their privileges and the practice of slavery ended in the United States. President Abraham Lincoln had earlier issued the Emancipation Proclamation which freed slaves on Jan. 1, 1863.
President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday marking June 19 - the day that halted slavery in America - as a federal holiday.
“This is so amazing,” said LaDonna Hampton, originator of the local Juneteenth Festival. “Days before my event, Juneteenth became a national holiday.”
Saturday marked the third annual Juneteenth that Hampton has organized. “Three years ago, people were not talking about Juneteenth,” she said. “It was not talked about and was not celebrated nationally.”
Hampton began making plans to organize Juneteenth celebrations when she read about the significance of the event and of other celebrations cropping up around the country.
“I work for the county library system, and I enjoy reading,” she said. “My job brought me in contact with a lot of entrepreneurs, so I contacted them as I began my festival preparations.”
The Mundy's Mill High graduate signed up 40 vendors to participate in Saturday’s celebration and counted 33 of them setup for business despite an evening of drizzling rain.
“This is always an opportunity for them to come together and display their products,” Hampton said. “Rain is no problem as long as the people are safe from lightning. If our ancestors were resilient enough to get us where we are, we can endure a little rain. Rain is what God wanted.”
A variety of vendors attended the celebration. Their tents and tables were stuffed with various items of apparel, jewelry, scented candles and perfumes, household goods, prepared foods and drinks, and information from community resource departments.
“My first year, everybody was into entrepreneurship,” she said. “It was something to get everybody together for the festival.”
Hampton was asked: Will there be a fourth year of holding a Juneteenth celebration?
”I believe it will happen,” she replied.
