JONESBORO — The Clayton County Central Services Department has been awarded the 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2021 from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.

The AEP Award is earned by public and non-profit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership and e-Procurement.

The program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually. This is the second time Central Services has achieved this milestone.

For 2021, there were 181 successful applicants including 64 cities, 41 counties, 36 special districts, 19 school districts, 12 higher education agencies, 7 state or provincial agencies and 2 others.

For more information about Clayton County Central Services Department, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/central-services.