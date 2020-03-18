Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner issues county response to COVID-19 emergency

JONESBORO—Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Turner has issued a public service announcement video letting citizens know what the county is doing about the COVID-19 emergency.
"On behalf of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, we want to assure you that we take the threat of the coronavirus pandemic seriously," Turner said.
Turner said the county has taken the following actions in response to COVID-19:
• activated the county Emergency Operations Center
• closed all Clayton County Government offices
• canceled all programs, services and events as of March 16
• established "continuous consultation with Emergency Management, the Health Department, and county leaders"
• following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health guidance
"Employees and citizens should continue to monitor all county communications and media outlets for updates, because the overall health and safety of everyone is priority," Turner said.
You can watch the PSA at https://bit.ly/3b7N2cC
