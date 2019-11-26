JONESBORO — The Clayton County Chamber of Commerce has fired its CEO and staff.
The announcement came Monday afternoon stating that now former CEO Jeremy Stratton’s termination “follows incidents unrelated to the Chamber’s financial and business performance in which the board determined that Mr. Stratton’s conduct fell short of the Chamber’s standards.”
With no explanation, the board also terminated Monica Colbert, who served as director of special events and membership services, as well as Andree Omoregbee, project coordinator.
“This was a difficult decision, but the board looks forward to continuing to execute the Chamber’s current strategic plan while we search for the Chamber’s next CEO,” said E. Charles Reed Jr., chairman of the board of directors.
Stratton was hired in April 2016 as the Chamber's CEO.
"I'm excited to be in Clayton County," he said in 2016. He said his long-term goal was to "raise the visibility that Clayton County is a good place to do business." Stratton also stated one of his first tasks was to hire a new membership director with the aim of doubling the Chamber's membership.
Before coming to Clayton County, Stratton served as president and CEO of the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce in Arkansas. He resigned from the position citing personal reasons. The resignation came after Stratton was accused of making terroristic threats during an incident at a Walmart, according to ABC News 13 in Virginia. Stratton was never charged and denied the allegation.
Stratton also served as the director of economic development in Danville, Va., for nearly seven years. He resigned in February 2014 to become chamber CEO in Arkansas.
According to the announcement, the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce will be closed until Dec. 1 at which time the board will appoint an interim manager while the board begins a “formal search to identify a new CEO and staff.”
Calls made to the Chamber yielded a message that states the Chamber “will not be checking messages until after they return (on Dec. 1).”
Messages left for Reed were not returned as of press time Tuesday.
The Clayton County Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization “whose mission is to promote a healthy and productive business climate in Clayton County.”