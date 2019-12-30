JONESBORO — The Clayton County Chamber of Commerce has appointed an interim president and CEO.
Page Estes will take over the position temporarily starting Jan. 6.
On Nov. 25, the Chamber announced that it had fired Jeremy Stratton as president and CEO as well as staff members Monica Colbert and Andree Omoregbee.
The Chamber’s board of directors has hired The Chason Group as the executive search firm to lead the process of finding a new president and CEO. Additionally, a search committee has been appointed to “initiate the process of identifying qualified candidates.”
Committee members are:
• E. Charles Reed Jr., Chamber of Commerce board of directors chair
• Ben Casey, incoming board of directors chair
• Tim Hynes, Clayton State University president
• Charisee Braxton, SW health service administrator, Kaiser Permanente
• Jack Hancock, partner at Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP
• Mark Wilson, president of Chime Solutions
• Audrey King, Georgia Power metro south regional director
According to Reed, the search process will be broken into three phases. The first will determine the skill sets and focus points for the position. The second will be “casting the net” for candidates and specifically identifying those who may fit the role.
The final segment will be to interview candidates.
Reed said the process is expected to take approximately four months.
The Clayton County Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization “whose mission is to promote a healthy and productive business climate in Clayton County.”