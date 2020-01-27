JONESBORO—The Clayton County Chamber of Commerce will bus some of its members and their employees to the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 4. Interested parties must register "ASAP and no later than the close of business on Thursday," according to Chamber spokesperson Page Estes.
The group will meet early that morning at the Chamber offices, 2270 Mt. Zion Road, Jonesboro. Buses will leave at 7:45 a.m. and return by 1:30 p.m. "Breakfast refreshments" will be provided and participants will be responsible for their own lunches at Café 244, which offers a range of dining options.
While at the Gold Dome, participants will have the chance to meet with members of the Clayton County Legislative Delegation, as well as meet and take photos with Gov. Brian Kemp. They also will be able to chat with representatives of the Georgia Chamber and Georgia Link.
Register online at http://www.claytonchamber.org/events/details/clayton-county-day-at-the-capitol-february-3-2020-8223
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.