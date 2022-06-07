JONESBORO — In a surprise move Tuesday night, three Board of Commission members voted to fire the county’s long-time Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins effective immediately and appoint Dennis Johnson, deputy CFO of Budget, Grants and SPLOST, as interim CFO.
Commissioner Alieka Anderson made the two motions - to fire and appoint an interim. Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Gail Hambrick lent their support voting in favor. Commissioner Demont Davis and Board Chair Jeff Turner voted against the move.
No reasons were given by the three commissioners for Bivins abrupt termination.
The moves were followed by the board’s failure to enter into an employment agreement with Bivins that would have extended her contract to June 30, 2025.
The same three commissioners, Anderson, Franklin and Hambrick, voted against the approval.
Turner said he didn’t see the termination coming, calling the move unfair to Bivins.
“Knowing her performance, her accessibility and her knowledge in this area, she is well versed in financial matters and has represented this county with award winning budget presentations for the last 9 years that she’s worked here,” Turner said.
He asked the board to reconsider their votes.
Davis wanted to know where Bivins “had fallen down on the job,” asking if there was a record of it.
Anderson, Franklin or Hambrick neither commented nor answered the question.
Turner replied that there’s no such record, adding that her evaluations have been outstanding the last several years.
No further discussion took place on the board’s majority vote to terminate Bivins Tuesday night.
Check back for additional details as this story is developing.
