JONESBORO — The Board of Commissioners has approved the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
Year over year, the fiscal year 2023 budget is up $24 million bringing the general fund budget to $259.7 million. The fiscal year 2022 budget was $235.4 million.
Because expenditures exceed revenues, the county will need to use $7.4 million from the fund balance to balance the budget. The fund balance is also known as the county’s savings account.
The increase in spending is due in large part to escalating prices in goods such as fuel and building supplies, salary increases and additional personnel.
The fund balance is expected to drop from $94.1 million in fiscal year 2022 to a projected $86.8 million. The county’s goal is to keep at least three months of operating expenses in savings or $55.2 million.
Employee Compensation
County employees will see an increase in their pay. First responders will receive a 10% total raise and all other public safety employees will receive a 5% increase.
All employees will receive a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and merit raise, if eligible.
The merit increase is divided into three tiers. Employees making less than $55,000 are eligible for a maximum 5% increase. Those making $55,000 to $80,000 a 3.75% max increase an employees making more than $80,000 can earn up to a 2.5% raise.
Additionally, the county is increasing the minimum hourly wage to $15.
Property Taxes
A 14.6% increase in the county’s tax digest, will net the county an additional $10.5 million, resulting in an a projected collection of $149.8 million in property taxes in fiscal year 2023.
Tax digest growth of 9.8% in fiscal year 2022 resulted in an additional $9.2 million collected in taxes.
Property taxes make up 57.7% of the county’s revenue, followed by other taxes and assessments equaling 24.45% or $63.5 million.
The county intends to roll back the millage rate from 14.746 to 14.496, saving taxpayers approximately $2.5 million.
Total Clayton County Budget
The county operates out of six funds:
• General fund
• Special revenue fund
• Capital project fund
• Debt service fund
• Internal service fund
• Enterprise fund
All funds combined equal $397.9 million for fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1.
To view the full fiscal year 2023 budget book, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/finance.
