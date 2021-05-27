JONESBORO — Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory has died.
The long-time commissioner and board vice chair passed away Thursday after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
“Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory was passionate about serving the citizens of Clayton County and dedicated herself to enriching the lives of our young people through education and community service,” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner. “She will be greatly missed.”
Fellow commissioner Felicia Franklin said she was heartbroken, calling Gregory an “outstanding leader, faithful servant and citizen.”
“Commissioner Gregory fought the good fight giving her all to her family and constituents she wholeheartedly love and serviced willingly and devotedly since 2007,” Franklin said via social media.
“I have learned so much from Vice-Chairwoman Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory over the years,” said District 1 Constituent Aide LaVona Cooper. “My trailblazer led by heart for her community and we will miss her dearly.”
“Commissioner Gregory epitomized what being a true public servant represents,” said Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford. "Her legacy will continue to live through us all and we express our sincere condolences to the Gregory family and all those who support and love her.”
Gregory was elected in August 2006 and sworn in as District 1 commissioner in January 2007.
She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016. Since then she had become an advocate for the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance, encouraging women to understand the disease and know its early symptoms.
County officials said Singleton Gregory was "extremely proud" of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax initiatives including the recently opened Northeast Senior Center. Alongside Commissioner Gail Hambrick, Singleton Gregory hosted a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22.
"Commissioner Gregory is an excellent role model who dedicated her life to helping people and her community," Clayton County officials said in a statement. "Her persistent efforts to make Clayton County a better place for families to live, work and raise their children is her wonderful legacy."
Gregory is survived by her husband, Clayton County Police Department Pilot Willie Gregory, and daughter, Jordyn Speakman.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and constituents of the late District 1 Commissioner.
