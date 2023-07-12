Clayton County Board of Commissioners approves more improvements for jail

JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Wednesday, July 5, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved more than $3.6 million for lock and hinge repairs at the Clayton County Jail.

The contract is with Willo Products of Decatur, Ala., and calls for the building and installation of wedges at 540 swinging cell doors at the jail. The purchase is being paid for out of the fund balance in the general fund.

