JONESBORO — In its regular meeting Wednesday, July 5, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved more than $3.6 million for lock and hinge repairs at the Clayton County Jail.
The contract is with Willo Products of Decatur, Ala., and calls for the building and installation of wedges at 540 swinging cell doors at the jail. The purchase is being paid for out of the fund balance in the general fund.
The purchase is the latest in several recent requests from Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen.
In a June 6 meeting, Allen asked for nearly $180,000 to deal with a lice problem at the jail. Those purchases were for pest control infestation treatments, medicated shampoo for inmates, and the replacement of bedding and uniforms for inmates.
In a May 16 meeting, the county commission approved the hiring of 33 more deputies at a cost of more than $3.6 million.
Other public safety-related items from the July 5 meeting included:
— The county commission approved emergency HVAC coil repairs for women’s housing units at Clayton County Justice Center. The cost is more than $103,000 and the contract is with Trane U.S., of Davidson, N.C.
— Commissioners approved a budget amendment to allocate funding for the design of the winter weather supply and storage building at the Sector 4 Police Precinct and for a feasibility study and site location for the Police Department Training Academy.
— Commissioners approved a resolution for Fire and Emergency Services to apply for, and if awarded, to accept funding from the Georgia EMS Association to host EMT courses to be held between July 1, 2023 and May 30, 2024.
— The county commission approved an agreement with the Forest Park Police Department to allow access to Clayton County radio frequencies “to better collaborate and combat crime throughout Clayton County”.
— The county commission approved a resolution to support the Second Annual Public Safety Golf tournament scheduled Sept. 8 at Lake Spivey Golf Club. The resolution also calls for the formation of a tournament committee to solicit donations and to authorize the county’s CFO to amend the budget as necessary to create a funding source for the tournament.
