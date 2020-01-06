Jan. 11
Community Meeting
Commissioner Demont Davis, District 4, will host a community meeting at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Clayton County Police Department Community Room, 7911 North McDonough Road in Jonesboro. Topics of discussion include parks and recreation and district updates.
Jan. 21
CCREA meeting
The Clayton County Retired Educators Association is having its next meeting on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. in the Christian Activities Building of the Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, 142 South Main St. in Jonesboro. Dues to join the organization are $12 per year. Lunch costs $9. Those wishing to attend the meeting and stay for lunch should notify Susan Croft at 770-478-9673 or csusancroft@earthlink.net by Jan. 15.
Ongoing
After-School Club
The Lovejoy Library, 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton, offers an enrichment time from 3 to 4 p.m. for teens to have some fun with peers. Teens are welcome to bring and share their own board games.
After-School Meals
Faith Open Door Community Center, 259 Arrowhead Blvd. in Jonesboro, is offering free after-school meals to youth ages 18 and under. For more information, call the center at 678-545-6053.
Al-Anon
The Forest Park Al-Anon Group hosts a meeting at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Jones Memorial UMC, 5320 Phillip Drive in Morrow. For more information, call 770-968-8293.
Al-Anon Family Groups
Al-Anon Family Groups is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. Forest Park Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Jones Memorial UMC, 5320 Phillips Drive in Morrow, at the back door of the education building. For more information, call 770-968-8293.
Color Me Creative
Teens can get creative with colors and relieve stress from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Lovejoy Library, 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton. Coloring pages, sheets, pencils and crayons are provided. Program is geared toward middle- and high-school students.
CPR Classes
Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services holds CPR classes for the community on a monthly basis. Students learn how to provide CPR to adults and how to use an automated external defibrillator. CPR classes are lecture-based with hands-on skills practice. They last approximately four hours. Registration for classes can be made by calling CCFES at 770-473-7833 or by visiting www.ccfes.org and clicking on CPR Classes located under Quick Links.
Senior Theater Classes
The Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Road in Riverdale, is holding theater arts classes for seniors age 55 and up at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Sign up at claytonseniors.com or call the center at 678-479-5505 for more information.
Food Pantry
Handley Helping Hands Inc. operates a bi-monthly food pantry on the first and third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5570 Handley Blvd. in Morrow. For more information, email the Rev. Esther K. Powers at handleyhelpinghands@comcast.net.
Food Pantry
Joseph Store House Food Pantry, 9940 Dixon Industrial Blvd. in Jonesboro, is collecting food from 1 to 3 p.m. the fourth Saturday of every month and from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For more information, call 770-335-1250.
Food Pantry
Fraternity Meetings
The Pi Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in Morrow serves the Clayton County community as well as other parts of metro Atlanta. Chapter meetings are 7 to 9 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Forest Park Library, 4812 West St. For more information, email Trenton Bailey at trenton_bailey@yahoo.com or visit www.pgl1906.org.
Foreign Exchange Host Families
Host families are needed for foreign exchange students. Participants will learn about another culture and make a friends. Students attend local high school for one school year. All students are well-screened, bring their own money and have great insurance. For more information, call 770-477-1376.