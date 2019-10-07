Oct. 12
The Clayton County Humane Society will host its 5th Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Oct. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
The minimum donation is $12 and includes spaghetti, salad, bread, drink and dessert. To purchase tickets, visit Two By Two Thrift Shop Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.claytoncountyhumane.org. There will be raffle prizes, silent auction, face painting and live bluegrass music from The Rhythm Ramblers.
Arts Clayton invites the community to take part in their Studio Steam family art workshop party with an Addams Family Halloween Party on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $15 per participant and pre-paid registration is required. To register, call 770-473-5775.
Oct. 15
The Clayton County Retired Educators Association is having its next meeting on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. in the Christian Activities Building of the Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, 142 South Main St. in Jonesboro. Dues to join the organization are $12 per year. Lunch costs $9. Those wishing to attend the meeting and stay for lunch should notify Susan Croft at 770-478-9673 or csusancroft@earthlink.net by Oct. 9.
Oct. 18
There will be an Aero ATL Career Expo on oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse in Atlanta.
Oct. 19
Commissioner Gail Hambrick and the Clayton County Parks & Recreation Department will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road in Riverdale. There will be a kids pumpkin decorating contest, face paint, rock wall, clown marking bank and costume contest.
Oct. 31
Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory and the Department of Recreation present a Halloween Carnival on Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex. There will be a costume contest, face painting, haunted house and more.
The city of Lovejoy is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lovejoy Community Center, 11622 Hastings Bridge Road n Lovejoy.
Sheriff Victor Hill will host at Trunk or Treat from 6-9 p.m. at the Harold R. Banke Justice Center, 9157 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro. There will be candy, a haunted trail, bounce houses, food vendors, face painting, DJ and more.
Nov. 2
State Rep. Mike Glanton will host his annual International Cultural Celebration on Nov. 2 at the Clayton County Public Schools’ Performing Arts Center starting at 6:30 p.m. Limited complimentary tickets are available for non-profit organizations in Clayton County that provide free programs and services to youth and senior citizens. Local church youth and senior ministries, ministerial and veteran organizations may also request complimentary tickets. Groups representing India, Korea, Hawaii/Philippines, Africa, America, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and others will perform and display their respective country traditions, customs, attire, dance and song. To purchase tickets or to request complimentary tickets, call 678-479-7730 or email mikeglanton@mikeglanton.com.
Nov. 9
The city of Rex will host its annual Holiday Christmas Sale featuring Santa Claus on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will arrive at noon. There will be several vendors including Dog Done Dogz who will be selling hotdogs and drinks.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1014 New Hope Drive in Hampton, is hosting a Community Craft Fair and Yard Sale Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Booths are available for $20. To reserve a booth, call Connie Grant at 770-897-0496 or Edie Coppolino at 404-274-4227.
Ongoing
After-School Club
The Lovejoy Library, 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton, offers an enrichment time from 3 to 4 p.m. for teens to have some fun with peers. Teens are welcome to bring and share their own board games.
After-School Meals
Faith Open Door Community Center, 259 Arrowhead Blvd. in Jonesboro, is offering free after-school meals to youth ages 18 and under. For more information, call the center at 678-545-6053.
Al-Anon
The Forest Park Al-Anon Group hosts a meeting at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Jones Memorial UMC, 5320 Phillip Drive in Morrow. For more information, call 770-968-8293.
Al-Anon Family Groups
Al-Anon Family Groups is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. Forest Park Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Jones Memorial UMC, 5320 Phillips Drive in Morrow, at the back door of the education building. For more information, call 770-968-8293.
Color Me Creative
Teens can get creative with colors and relieve stress from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Lovejoy Library, 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton. Coloring pages, sheets, pencils and crayons are provided. Program is geared toward middle- and high-school students.
CPR Classes
Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services holds CPR classes for the community on a monthly basis. Students learn how to provide CPR to adults and how to use an automated external defibrillator. CPR classes are lecture-based with hands-on skills practice. They last approximately four hours. Registration for classes can be made by calling CCFES at 770-473-7833 or by visiting www.ccfes.org and clicking on CPR Classes located under Quick Links.
Food Pantry
Joseph Store House Food Pantry, 9940 Dixon Industrial Blvd. in Jonesboro, is collecting food from 1 to 3 p.m. the fourth Saturday of every month and from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For more information, call 770-335-1250.
Senior Theater Classes
The Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Road in Riverdale, is holding theater arts classes for seniors age 55 and up at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Sign up at claytonseniors.com or call the center at 678-479-5505 for more information.
Food Pantry
Handley Helping Hands Inc. operates a bi-monthly food pantry on the first and third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5570 Handley Blvd. in Morrow. For more information, email the Rev. Esther K. Powers at handleyhelpinghands@comcast.net.
Fraternity Meetings
The Pi Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in Morrow serves the Clayton County community as well as other parts of metro Atlanta. Chapter meetings are 7 to 9 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Forest Park Library, 4812 West St. For more information, email Trenton Bailey at trenton_bailey@yahoo.com or visit www.pgl1906.org.
Foreign Exchange Host Families
Host families are needed for foreign exchange students. Participants will learn about another culture and make a friends. Students attend local high school for one school year. All students are well-screened, bring their own money and have great insurance. For more information, call 770-477-1376.