JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is mulling several options when it comes to trash pickup in the county.
Josh Lawson with Jacobs Engineering presented the BOC with a number of options the county could implement within unincorporated Clayton to help curb illegal dumping in the county.
The cities within Clayton already provide collection services to city residents.
The first would be to do nothing at all. The county currently does not require trash pick up services and residents can choose from any of the numerous trash companies in the area for service.
The second scenario would see the county screening and pre-approving a certain number of trash haulers who could work in the county. Pick up would still be optional.
The third would made pick up mandatory by county-approved haulers only. The fourth would again make collection mandatory using only county contracted haulers and the county would make direct payment to trash companies.
The last choice would make pick up required and the county would own and operate its own trash pick up services.
Several fee collections options were also discussed including adding the trash fee to tax or water bills, using a private third-party company, or allowing haulers to bill residents individually.
As an alternative, the idea of a transfer station was also suggested. A transfer station offers a place where citizens can drive up and dispose of their trash, typically at a lower rate than what it would cost to visit the county landfill. The landfill’s current fee is $40.
BOC Chairman Jeff Turner said the Solid Waste Management Authority, of which Turner is a member, is looking into the option. The proposed transfer station would sit on 11 acres in the north end of the county, according to minutes from the June SWMA meeting.
Turner asked county residents to be patient while the county works through options.
“It’s not going to happen overnight,” Turner said. “We’re looking at ways to eliminate illegal dumping. At the end of the day it’s about trying to find ways to help beautify and educate our citizens.”
This isn’t the first time the county has brought up the possibility of mandating trash services. In 2017, commissioners held a series of 10 meetings to get feedback from the public. The measure eventually died, and no action was taken.
